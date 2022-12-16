FC Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

