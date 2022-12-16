FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

