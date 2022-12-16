FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

