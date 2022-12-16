FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.