FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £499.82 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($613.20).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FDM Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 77 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £497.42 ($610.26).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 752 ($9.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 682.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.50. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 591 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2,506.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FDM Group

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.60) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.