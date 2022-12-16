Fellaz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $244,876.68 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00008139 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $244,876.68 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

