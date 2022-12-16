Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.41

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.41 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 244.10 ($2.99). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 321,026 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Situations Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georgina Field bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($6,376.52).

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

