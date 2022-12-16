Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.0 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FRRPF remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.