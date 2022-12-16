Financial Review: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) versus NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 5.72% 4.51% 2.24% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -275.44% -195.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $579.78 million 3.31 $53.42 million $0.64 55.44 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($0.55) -1.98

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. The company's commercial products also comprise Qelbree, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, its product candidates include Qelbree (SPN-812), which has completed Phase III clinical trials that is used for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the prevention of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of severe epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; and SPN-443 and SPN-446, which are in preclinical stage for treating CNS. The company markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.