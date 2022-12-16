Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.00. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 36,300 shares.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$46.15 million and a PE ratio of 195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

