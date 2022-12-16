First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.74 Per Share

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.736 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FAAR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

