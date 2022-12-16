First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Reduced by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 10.1% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 4,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,170. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

