First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

