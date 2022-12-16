First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $46,638.45 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

