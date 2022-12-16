Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

FISV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,227. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

