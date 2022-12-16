Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY remained flat at $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.
About Fletcher Building
