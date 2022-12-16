Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
