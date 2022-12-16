Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 106,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

