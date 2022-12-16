Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 69,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 660.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
SPEM stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.