Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 69,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 660.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SPEM stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

