Ford Financial Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BME. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth $387,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $43.00 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

