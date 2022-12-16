Ford Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 495.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,066 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

