Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,901 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,373,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,486 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3,005.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,103,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118,316.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,464 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,387,000.

SPTI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

