Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

IVV opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

