Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 75,314 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

TOTL stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

