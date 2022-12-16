Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRSX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

