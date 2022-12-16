Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 2.2% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fortinet by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.