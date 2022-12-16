Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forum Merger IV by 14.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,439 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 349,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Friday. 5,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

