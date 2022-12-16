Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble Sells 2,177 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.69 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

