Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble Sells 2,177 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.69 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

