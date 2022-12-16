Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF comprises 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLAU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FLAU stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

