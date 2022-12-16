Frax Price Index Share Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00006542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $67,734.31 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

