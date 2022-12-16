Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.00) to €51.80 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.11) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 1,711,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

