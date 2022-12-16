Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.47) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €34.00 ($35.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.34.

FSNUY stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

