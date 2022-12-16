Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Down 1%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 3,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$27.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

