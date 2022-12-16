Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.23 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and $1.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $899.83 or 0.05341459 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00490173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.62 or 0.29042963 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

