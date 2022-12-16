FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 5,732 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 5,732 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $15,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,867,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,581.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 39,200 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $7,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $92,498.52.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Stock Down 8.1 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $268.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.