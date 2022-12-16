FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. 127,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,759,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
