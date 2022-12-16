FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) President Sells $115,320.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.5 %

FVCB opened at $19.11 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

