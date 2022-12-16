FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) President Sells $115,320.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.5 %
FVCB opened at $19.11 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
