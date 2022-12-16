FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,046 shares of company stock valued at $539,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,253,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

