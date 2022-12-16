FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $17.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $266.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.51. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.