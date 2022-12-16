G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.8 %

GIII traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $13.03. 2,952,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $618.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

