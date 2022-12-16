Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0223

Gala (GALA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $155.27 million and approximately $67.05 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.90 or 0.05308243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00491864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.66 or 0.29143163 BTC.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

