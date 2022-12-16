Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,388,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 5,944,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

BRPHF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 57,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

