Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.