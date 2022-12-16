Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.19.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
