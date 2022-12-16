Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

