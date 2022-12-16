Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
