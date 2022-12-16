Galxe Market Capitalization Hits $69.35 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

