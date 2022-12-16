Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.41

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.41 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61.55 ($0.76). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 61.55 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,337 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.23. The stock has a market cap of £40.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78.

About Gama Aviation

(Get Rating)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.