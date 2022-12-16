Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,877,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of -0.73. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 677,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

