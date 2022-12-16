Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 20.9 %
Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,877,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of -0.73. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.14.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
