Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.74

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 118173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Gaotu Techedu Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $732.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
