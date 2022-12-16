Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.74

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 118173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $732.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.