GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.78.

GAP Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $13.10 on Monday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Towle & Co increased its position in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

