Gary G. Friedman Sells 187,200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RH traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,453. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

