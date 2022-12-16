Gateway Protocol Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $68.36 million and approximately $423,117.06 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00014832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.52453578 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $461,648.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

