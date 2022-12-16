General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $576,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

GE stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 87,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

